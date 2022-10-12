41,111 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after buying an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after buying an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. 124,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,611. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

