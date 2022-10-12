41,721 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.96. 114,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,694. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

