4,935 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,049.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 275,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after buying an additional 262,798 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.19. 132,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,226,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average is $111.40. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.04 and a 1-year high of $135.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

