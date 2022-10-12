4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Price Down 29.1% This Week

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $191,021.35 and $379.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The Reddit community for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is https://reddit.com/r/4th_pillar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is 4thtech.io. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @4thtechproject. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 126,901,358.92 in circulation. The last known price of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is 0.00156761 USD and is down -7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,114.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://4thtech.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.