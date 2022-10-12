5,159 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 161,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,962,000. Vericrest Private Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 112,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,918. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.
