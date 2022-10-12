8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.0001

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $18,103.50 and $5.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2019. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a current supply of 880,000,000 with 310,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of 8X8 PROTOCOL is 0.0000581 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $15.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://8x8protocol.io.”

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

