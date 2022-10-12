97,340 Shares in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Acquired by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Archaea Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Archaea Energy stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 66,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LFG. Barclays began coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Archaea Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.