A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $638.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.21.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
