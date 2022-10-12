A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $638.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.21.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,536.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 69.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 48,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $998,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

