Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABMD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Stock Down 1.6 %

ABMD opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.01 and a 200-day moving average of $270.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.