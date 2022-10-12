ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given New €13.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €14.20 ($14.49) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.63) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.20 ($11.43) to €11.10 ($11.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €16.70 ($17.04) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.69.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. 94,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,733. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

