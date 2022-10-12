ACA Token (ACA) Tops One Day Volume of $7.00

ACA Token (ACA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. One ACA Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACA Token has traded 75.2% lower against the dollar. ACA Token has a market cap of $13,300.85 and approximately $7.00 worth of ACA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,046.01 or 0.99989949 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002414 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00037638 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00060442 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022771 BTC.

ACA Token Token Profile

ACA Token is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. ACA Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. ACA Token’s official Twitter account is @acatoken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACA Token’s official website is acatoken.io.

ACA Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACA Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ACA Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 43,885,047.34723632 in circulation. The last known price of ACA Token is 0.00011556 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acatoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACA Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

