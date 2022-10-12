Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Acacia Research Stock Performance
Shares of ACTG stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 167.82%. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.
