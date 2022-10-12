Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 167.82%. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

Acacia Research Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 7.6% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

