Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,470 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises approximately 1.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $16,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.6 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. 14,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.