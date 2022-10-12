Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

