Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 254.3% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Acreage Stock Down 15.1 %

OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Acreage has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

