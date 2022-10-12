Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Short Interest Update

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 645.1% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRO. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,999 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,710,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 413,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ACRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

About Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

