Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOLF. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.83.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Performance

Acushnet stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,265. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 21.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 525.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.