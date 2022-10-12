Adalend (ADAL) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Adalend (ADAL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Adalend token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adalend has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Adalend has a market capitalization of $4,711.42 and approximately $11,331.00 worth of Adalend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Adalend Profile

Adalend was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Adalend’s total supply is 45,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 451,125 tokens. Adalend’s official Twitter account is @adalend_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adalend’s official website is adalend.finance. The Reddit community for Adalend is https://reddit.com/r/adalend.

Adalend Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adalend (ADAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cardano platform. Adalend has a current supply of 45,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Adalend is 0.0109629 USD and is down -10.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,487.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://adalend.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adalend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adalend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adalend using one of the exchanges listed above.

