Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its stake in Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Adara Acquisition worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adara Acquisition by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adara Acquisition by 154.4% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 48,856 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Adara Acquisition during the second quarter worth $906,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Adara Acquisition by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adara Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adara Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRA remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Adara Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

About Adara Acquisition

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution.

