Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $110.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.23. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,864. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.