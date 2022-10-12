adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €145.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

adidas Stock Up 0.7 %

FRA ADS traded up €0.84 ($0.86) on Tuesday, reaching €115.08 ($117.43). 535,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($205.11). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €147.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €170.02.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

