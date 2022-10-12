Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $65.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $96.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $57.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

