AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Trading Down 0.9%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 3,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.
