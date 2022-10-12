Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the September 15th total of 485,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €2,300.00 ($2,346.94) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,855.10) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,116.43.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. Adyen has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

