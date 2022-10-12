Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) PT Lowered to €113.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €115.00 ($117.35) to €113.00 ($115.31) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEOXF. Barclays raised Aeroports de Paris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($123.47) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €130.00 ($132.65) to €142.00 ($144.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

OTCMKTS AEOXF remained flat at $122.59 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.77. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

