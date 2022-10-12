Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $83,673.06 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,954 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $83,673.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $168,425.20.

On Monday, September 12th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $130,321.60.

On Thursday, September 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $56,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $169,845.98.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71.

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. 58,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.46. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVTE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.