Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $83,673.06 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,954 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $83,673.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 7th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $168,425.20.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $130,321.60.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $56,784.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $169,845.98.
  • On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.
  • On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. 58,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.46. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVTE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

