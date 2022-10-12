Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.74 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Aeternity has a market cap of $31.74 million and $17,526.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 406,340,950 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

