Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.32

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 84521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Africa Oil Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.
Africa Oil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.
About Africa Oil
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Africa Oil (AOIFF)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.