Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.32

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 84521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

