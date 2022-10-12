AgaveCoin Trading Up 0.3% This Week (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (AGVC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One AgaveCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AgaveCoin has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $109.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AgaveCoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051733 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin’s launch date was March 4th, 2019. AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,316,619,594 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @agave_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AgaveCoin’s official website is agavecoin.io.

AgaveCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AgaveCoin (AGVC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AgaveCoin has a current supply of 35,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AgaveCoin is 0.00305382 USD and is up 30.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://agavecoin.io/.”

