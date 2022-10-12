ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.76

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 9948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.