Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $753.21 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 441.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

