Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $753.21 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 441.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

