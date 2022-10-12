AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given New $9.50 Price Target at BTIG Research

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGNC. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.28.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,495. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

