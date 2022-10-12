Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 259.2% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,243.0 days.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AKRTF. BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. DNB Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

