Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in September

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AGNPF opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

