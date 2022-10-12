Alium Finance (ALM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,074.00

Alium Finance (ALM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Alium Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Alium Finance has a market cap of $21,319.23 and $24,074.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alium Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alium Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051744 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Alium Finance

Alium Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 tokens. The official message board for Alium Finance is aliumswap.medium.com. The official website for Alium Finance is alium.finance. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alium Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alium Finance (ALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alium Finance has a current supply of 220,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alium Finance is 0.00647024 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $24,261.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alium Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alium Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alium Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alium Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alium Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.