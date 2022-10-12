Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.78.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion has a 52-week low of $88.29 and a 52-week high of $137.64.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

