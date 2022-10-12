AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 260.2% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 150,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 31,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

