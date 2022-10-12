Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.