Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.