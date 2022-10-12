Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.93. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

