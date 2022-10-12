Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.06.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $186.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.53.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.