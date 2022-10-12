Alpha Kongs Club Price Reaches $0.0104 (AKC)

Alpha Kongs Club (AKC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. Alpha Kongs Club has a market capitalization of $4,784.03 and $10,375.00 worth of Alpha Kongs Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Kongs Club token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Kongs Club has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Kongs Club Profile

Alpha Kongs Club was first traded on January 6th, 2022. Alpha Kongs Club’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,500 tokens. Alpha Kongs Club’s official website is www.alphakongsclub.com. Alpha Kongs Club’s official Twitter account is @alphakongsclub.

Alpha Kongs Club Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Kongs Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Kongs Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Kongs Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

