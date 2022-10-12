Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. SG3 Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,002,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. 1,740,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,941,576. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

