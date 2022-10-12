Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOG traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $98.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,941,576. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.