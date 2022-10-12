Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphatec traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.99. 9,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 692,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

ATEC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,261,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,261,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 9,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $89,747.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,251,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,148.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $487,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 268.17% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.06 million. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

