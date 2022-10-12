Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.86

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

