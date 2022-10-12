Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,048 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,625,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,384,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 151,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,929. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $56.88 and a one year high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.