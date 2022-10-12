Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 57.1% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $9.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $248.17 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

