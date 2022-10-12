Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,205,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175,556 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,748,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,551,000 after purchasing an additional 156,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. 59,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,620. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

