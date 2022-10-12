Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after buying an additional 172,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,093,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,151,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day moving average is $152.25. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.40.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

