Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.17. 60,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,701. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $178.52 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

